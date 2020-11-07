LHC fixes public universities Pro VC retirement age at 60 yrs

LAHORE: Pro vice chancellors of public sector universities will be retired at the age of 60 years, the Lahore High Court (LHC) said in its verdict on the matter.

According to ARY News, the court in its verdict issued on Saturday said that the superannuation of pro vice chancellors of public sector universities will be at the age of 60 years.

The bench ordered in its decision that the Pro Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Prof. Ijaz Hussain should be relieved from his office.

The court also ordered appointment of a new pro vice chancellor of the KEMU within a period of one month.

The high court (LHC) bench decision said that the appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture University Faisalabad, Dr Asif Tanveer, was according to the law and turned down a petition against his appointment.

“The retirement age limit for the pro vice chancellor office could not be exempted,” the court said in its decision.

