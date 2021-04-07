LHC grants bail to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The court ordered Ahad Cheema, former Director General of LDA, to deposit two surety bonds of Rs one million each in the court.

The court had earlier reserved its decision on the bail petition.

Earlier, Ahad Cheema’s counsel told the court that the statements of 63 witnesses have been recorded from total 210 prosecution witnesses so far. “A supplementary reference has also been filed on 21 December, 2020”.

Ahad Cheema has already granted bail in Ashiana Iqbal Housing case, the counsel said. The lawyer pleaded to the bench for granting bail to his client over lingering on the court proceedings.

NAB prosecutor asked the court to grant him some days to submit the reply over the matter. “We have forensic evidence that the accused was operating the account,” prosecutor said.

“The case was under hearing but the trial court’s judge was transferred,” the NAB lawyer said.

