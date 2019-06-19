LHC moved against issuance of Hamza Shehbaz’s production orders

LAHORE: A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the issuance of production orders for Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The plea filed by Advocate Aftab Bajwa states that “Speaker cannot issue production orders during physical remand of the MPA”.

According to Punjab Assembly rules, Speaker does not have authority to release production order.

Last week, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had issued production orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shehbaz.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is currently under the remand of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until June 26, in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

The production orders for the PML-N leaders were issued on the application of the party’s MPA, who urged the speaker to issue production orders for Shehbaz Sharif so that his presence can be ensured in the budget session of the province.

Comments

comments