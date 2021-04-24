LHC to hear bail petition of Khawaja Asif on April 27

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the bail petition of former defence minister Khawaja Asif on April 27, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A division bench of the high court comprises of Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran leader Khawaja Asif’s bail plea in the assets beyond means case.

Khawaja Asif filed his bail petition through his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza which stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him from Islamabad on December 29 last year.

It stated that the petitioner has provided relevant records to the anti-corruption watchdog, however, the bureau has not yet produced the records before the accountability court.

The NAB further said that the PML-N stalwart was failed to give response of the charges in assets case. The bureau has pleaded with the court to reject the plea of the PML-N leader as an investigation against him was still underway.

It is pertinent here to mention that the PML-N leader has been in jail on judicial remand.

