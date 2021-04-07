LHC to hear plea seeking implementation of SC local councils verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court set aside objections over a petition seeking implementation on the Supreme Court’s verdict for restoration of local councils in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court directed the court officials to fix the date for hearing of the petition seeking implementation of the apex court order.

The petition was earlier returned by the Registrar Office with objections.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on March 25, termed section three of the provincial Local Bodies Act in contradiction to the constitution, and ordered to restore the local government system in Punjab.

It was pleaded in the petition that the local councils were still not being restored after 15 days of the verdict of the apex court.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue orders for implementation of the top court’s verdict.

“The court shall order restoration of the local councils and allow the officials to work in their offices,” the petitioner pleaded.

