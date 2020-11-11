LHC hears brick kiln owners plea against businesses shutdown

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against government’s decision to shutdown brick kilns to address smog issue, ARY News reported.

Justice Ayisha A. Malik while hearing arguments on the maintainability of the plea directed the counsel to continue more arguments on the matter tomorrow.

The court, however, refused the plea for issuing restraining orders against closure of brick kilns.

“It is our collective responsibility to take steps for addressing the smog problem,” Justice Ayisha Malik remarked.

“Several brick kiln owners have submitted affidavits that they would close their businesses until December 31,” Justice Malik said.

“How can you oppose those who had stated on oath for shutdown of brick kilns,” the court asked.

The counsel of brick kiln owners argued that the government has issued notification for closure of all brick kilns, which will affect the employment.

The smoke produced by automobiles, brick kilns and stubble burning in agriculture areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperature. It normally persists when mean temperature remains in the range of 19-21 degree Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The concentration of smog remains very high in rice producing areas of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujrat and Sialkot during November, causing low visibility which results in scores of road mishaps, disturbance in flights and train schedules etc.

