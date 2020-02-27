LHC moved over hike in surgical masks’ prices

LAHORE: A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over skyrocketing prices of surgical masks after detection of two coronavirus cases in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab government and other concerned departments have been made respondents in the petition.

The prices of surgical masks have increased rapidly due to hoarding, the plea reads and pleaded the court to take stern action against the elements involved in the hoarding of the masks.

Amid coronavirus outbreak Pakistan running out of surgical masks and the cost has been surged by thousand percent.

Read more: Customs foil bid to smuggle respiratory masks to Thailand

According to ARY News, there is a shortage of surgical masks in the market. The packet of surgical masks is being sold at Rs1000 in the market as the profiteers have become active to make a good fortune out of opportunity.

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. The first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family, while t the second patient had travelled through Lahore to enter into Islamabad, however, the test results of his family members remained negative for the virus.

