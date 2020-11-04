Web Analytics
LHC hears plea on identification of unclaimed bodies before burial

LHC Unclaimed Bodies

LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard a petition with regard to burial of unclaimed dead bodies after identification, ARY News reported.

The high court bench consists of Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi directed Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the officials of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other concerned departments and submit a detailed report about identification of the unclaimed dead bodies before their burial.

The bench said that the court has constituted a committee for identification of the unclaimed dead bodies. The committee will devise a mechanism to identify the unclaimed dead bodies.

Earlier, the counsel of a petitioner told the court that the NADRA have a system which could help in identification of unclaimed dead bodies but no steps being taken to resolve the issue.

“Burial of a citizen without identification is violation of fundamental human rights,” the counsel argued.

