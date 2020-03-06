LHC imposes ban on use of plastic bags

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday banned the use of polythene bags at all stores, bakeries and hotels across Lahore, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Kareem conducted hearing on Advocate Salman Khan Niazi’s petition and gave two weeks deadline to phase out polythene bags.

During the hearing, the Environment Protection Department told the court that they are implementing the high court orders to ban the use of plastic bags at all stores across Lahore.

Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that polythene bags will be banned across Punjab in next phase.

The LHC bench asked representatives of the Environment Protection Department when they would stop producing plastic bottles.

At which, the Punjab Wildlife Department assured that the order would be implemented.

The court then adjourned the hearing till March 13.

Earlier on Feb 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued directives for a complete ban on polythene bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.

During a hearing at the LHC, Justice Shahid Karim said that the world has already abandoned the use of such bags and companies in the United States (US) and other countries have moved towards eco-friendly green bags.

“The plastic bags are becoming toxic especially for our marine life,” he said.

He asked as to why the departmental stores are showing reluctance in abandoning the plastic bags and remarked that it is the step they should have taken on their own.

We have imposed a ban on using plastic bags at departmental stores because of big shoppers made up of more chemicals being used there, the judge remarked.

