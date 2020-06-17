LHC issues notice to DRAP against hike in prices of masks, hand sanitizers and life-saving drugs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) on a petition against sale of surgical face masks, temperature guns, plasma and life-saving drugs at an exorbitant price in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge Justice Sajid Mehmood conducted hearing on a plea filed against hike in prices of surgical masks, hand sanitizers, temperature guns, life-saving drugs, and sought reply from DRAP.

The LHC directed authorities, concerned officials to appear before the court in the next hearing.

The court then adjourned hearing till June 22.

In the previous hearing on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed concerned authorities to ensure the availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizer, life-saving drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other respondents in the case to submit a reply till June 17.

It must be noted that the price of one packet of Chloroquine tablet has reached Rs3,000 while life-saving injection Acterma’s price has gone up to Rs1 million.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 154,760 after 5,839 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, while record 136 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 58,239 cases have been detected in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,164 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 136 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,975so far. A total of 5,839 new cases were detected when 28,117 new tests were conducted during this period.

