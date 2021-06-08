LHC issues notice to govt over soaring prices of cars

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents on a petition against rocketing prices of cars.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel. The court directed the respondents to file their response by next hearing slated for June 17.

The petitioner stated before the bench that the government has not laid down any procedure to control prices of four-wheelers.

“There is no policy to control the rising prices of cars,” it said, adding that car prices didn’t go down despite the declining dollar rate.

On June 4, ARY News reported that the government is mulling over a proposal to introduce an amnesty scheme in the next budget for allowing the import of five-year-old used cars.

Sources having knowledge of the matter relayed that the age limit for the import of used vehicles will be increased from the current three years to five years under the proposed scheme. The existing scheme allows the import of only three-year-old used vehicles.

