LHC seeks reports of both JITs on Model Town incident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned reports of both Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) over Model Town carnage case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court was hearing the petitions filed against the formation of a new JIT on Model Town incident. The LHC judge warned for summoning responsible officers and given a final chance to the concerned authorities to provide complete records.

It has been directed to produce reports of the two JITs in the next hearing besides submission of record for the formation of a new investigation team with the approval of Punjab cabinet.

Moreover, the court has also sought a record of the recommendations sent to advocate general of Punjab for the establishment of the JIT.

Read: Appeal moved to SC over resumption of JIT investigations in Model Town Case

The government lawyer told the judge that the unavailability of record was made following a major reshuffle in bureaucracy. The lawyer sought time from the court to provide records related to the case.

The high court asked the lawyer to produce the notification of approval from the provincial cabinet which permitted the formation of a new JIT. The LHC judge remarked that all particulars must be produced in the next hearing, otherwise, the court will summon provincial chief secretary and other officers.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing till January 14.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.

