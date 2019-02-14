LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered to form a judicial inquiry, to probe into Sahiwal alleged police encounter and sought its report within 30 days, ARY News reported.

Earlier this year, in the month of January, shootout of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had claimed lives of four in Sahiwal.

A two member bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim, took up the case, in which JIT head Aijaz Shah, heirs of the victims and their lawyers appeared before it.

During hearing of the case, Shah presented so far progress report into the incident in the court, stating that statements of seven eye-witnesses were recorded.

To this, the bench sought explanation about the list of witnesses provided by the LHC in the case from the JIT head.

Chief justice LHC remarked that the JIT has not bothered to record statements of the eye witnesses provided by the LHC, “Is this the way to obey court orders,” he continued.

“The way you are working on the case is sad,” Justice Sadaqat Ali said to JIT head Aijaz Shah.

Finding the reply of Aijaz Shah ‘unsatisfactory’ into the probe, Chief Justice LHC Justice Shamim directed the sessions judge in Sahiwal to appoint a magistrate for the inquiry and ensure to submit its report within 30 days.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until February 18.

