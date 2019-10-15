LHC forms new bench to hear NAB cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted a new bench for the continuation of the hearing of the cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court released a roster after the formal approval of the LHC’s chief justice for the formation of a new bench to hear NAB cases as Justice Ali Baqar Najafi went on leave.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Qasim Khan will hold hearings of the NAB case, whereas, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will become part of the newly-constituted bench.

Comments

comments