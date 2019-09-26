LHC tells authorities to issue NOC for importing elephant in three days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for importing an elephant for the Lahore zoo in three days.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took up a petition against the government’s failure to buy an elephant for the zoo.

A petitioner contended before the court that no elephant has been bought for the zoo since the death of Suzi two years back.

He said he approached the department concerned, requesting it to purchase an elephant but no heed was paid.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to order the authorities to buy an elephant for the zoo at the earliest.

A government lawyer informed the court that an African state has agreed to export an elephant to Pakistan but the federal government has been dragging its feet to issue a permit for the purpose.

The bench expressed displeasure over the federal authorities, questioning why have they resorted to delaying tactics?

The bench issued directives for the department concerned to issue an NOC for importing an elephant within three days.

The hearing was adjourned till Oct 1.

