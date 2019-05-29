LHC issues notice to NAB chairman on alleged blackmailer’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to submit his reply on a bail petition of an alleged blackmailer in a case pertaining to defrauding the general public.

The bench comprising Justice Baqar Ali Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the petition filed by Farooq Nool who allegedly blackmailed and defrauded innocent people along with his wife Tayaba Farooq, the woman who was said to be behind the leaked audio and video tapes involving NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended before the court that he has been arrested on the basis of ill-founded and fabricated charges. Accusing the anti-graft watchdog of misusing its powers, he pleaded that he be granted bail in the reference.

Last week, the NAB filed a reference in an accountability court against Tayyaba Farooq and her husband.

The 630-page reference states that Tayyaba and her husband, Farooq Nool, along with their accomplices used to defraud innocent people impersonating officials of secret agencies and NAB.

It said the investigation revealed that Farooq in connivance with his wife lured and defrauded six complainants, including Hadayat Ullah, Saba Hamid, Safdar Hussain, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Zahid Iqbal and Niaz Ahmed.

They collected millions of rupees from them through corrupt, dishonest and illegal practices and hence gained illegal monetary advantage.

