LHC orders govt to reply over Shahid Khaqan’s production order plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has called reply from the federal government over former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s petition for his production order, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heare the petition today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed a petition in the high court on Monday challenging non-issuance of his production order as the member of the National Assembly.

The former prime minister petitioned that he had written a letter to National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken.

He argued that the NA speaker had issued production orders of various members but he was ignored, which was a discriminatory act.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of his production orders as all citizens were equal and no discrimination could be made.

The petition said that under the constitution of Pakistan all citizens are equal and could not be subjected to discrimination and it is violation of the constitution.

The bench after ordering the federal government to submit its reply over the matter adjourned the case for further hearing until November 14.

