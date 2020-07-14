‘Vulgarity, waste of time and money’: LHC petition seeks ban on TikTok

LAHORE: A lawyer approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday seeking its directives for the authorities concerned to ban highly popular Chinese social media app TikTok in the country.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar states in his petition that the video-sharing app is disastrous for the younger generation as it is not only leading to wastage of time and money but also peddling vulgarity.

Besides, he submitted, acts of blackmailing and harassment are on the rise because of TikTok. If not banned, it would prove to be harmful to the country’s social fabric, he added.

Therefore, he pleaded with the high court issued directives for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to impose a permanent ban on the use of TikTok in the country.

On July 12, a number of citizens held a protest demonstration against TikTok and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) in Peshawar. The protestors were carrying banners with slogans against both apps inscribed on them and demanded that the government impose a permanent ban on their use in the country.

One of the protesters told the media that youth are wasting their precious time on TikTok and called on the government to immediately take notice of it and block access to the mobile app in the country to save the younger generation.

