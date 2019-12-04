LHC gives 15-day deadline to police for recovering abducted girl

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has given a 15-day deadline to the police forces for the recovery of an abducted girl from Kasur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The directive was issued by the high court while hearing a case related to the missing girl kidnapped from Kasur.

The petitioner’s counsel Hameeda Bibi told LHC that the police department is not taking steps despite her daughter was missing since last months.

Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has also appeared in the hearing.

The LHC judge remarked, “You are getting salaries from the taxes being paid by the nationals. The court is giving 15 days to recover the girl. In case of failure to recover the abducted girl, the court will summon inspector general. We will also initiate proceedings of the contempt of court against you.”

Zulfiqar Hameed pleaded the LHC to give more time for the recovery of the abductee. To this, the judge remarked that the department had sought time in each hearing.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till December 18.

