LHC summons Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on December 15

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been summoned by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case related to delay permanency of assistant director in land record department, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition of an assistant director of the Punjab Land Records Authority who moved to the LHC for not making him a permanent employee. A senior member of the Punjab board of revenue has also appeared in the hearing.

The petitioner said that the provincial government has not issued orders for the permanency of the assistant director of Punjab Land Records Authority despite the court orders.

The LHC judge directed Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and provincial chief secretary to appear in the next hearing.

