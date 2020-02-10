LHC restrains govt from converting Ishaq Dar’s house into shelter home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued restraining order on a petition against the Punjab government’s decision to convert a house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan while hearing a petition filed by Mrs. Tabassum Dar against the government’s decision restrained the government in a stay order.

The high court also summoned the government’s reply over the matter within 10 days.

The provincial government had decided to convert former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house in a shelter home to accommodate at least 50 homeless people.

The initiative taken following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had restrained the provincial government from auctioning the house and issued a stay order at the plea of his wife.

Earlier on January 28, Islamabad High Court had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s decision regarding auction of Dar’s Lahore house.

The high court had suspended November 07, 2019, decision of the accountability court on a petition of Mrs Tabassum Ishaq, the spouse of Ishaq Dar.

A bench of the IHC comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez had issued the restraining order.

The bench had also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and summoned its reply on February 13.

Qazi Misbah Advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioner pleaded to the court that Ishaq Dar had given the house in Gulbarg area of Lahore as Haq Mahr to his wife on Feb 14, 1989.

The NAB while ceasing the house transferred it to the Government of Punjab for auction, the lawyer said.

Mrs Tabassum Ishaq petitioned the matter to the accountability court, which was dismissed by the court on Nov. 07, 2019, the counsel said.

The high court bench after hearing arguments of the lawyer issued restraining order against the accountability court’s decision.

