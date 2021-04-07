LHC orders sale of sugar at Rs80 per kg in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs80/kg in the holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard sugar mills petition challenging the government’s order of fixing the ex-mill sugar price at Rs80.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the case.

As the hearing went underway, the LHC ordered authorities to ensure the availability of 155,000 tonnes of sugar in the Ramazan.

During the hearing, the court asked the advocate general of Punjab to complete work on rules related to sugar price and directed to compile all sugar cases and present them in the next hearing.

The court also ruled that the mechanism to fix sugar prices will be decided after the Ramazan.

The high court had on Tuesday restrained the Punjab government from implementing a notification about fixing the ex-mill and retail price of sugar at Rs 80 and Rs 85 respectively.

“Will you take the stakeholders onboard over the price,” the bench asked the official of the provincial ministry of industries, present in the court.

“The price of sugar was fixed at Rs.70 per KG with mutual agreement in Islamabad High Court and now they don’t agree to sell at Rs.85 per KG,” the government counsel argued.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet rejected on April 1 an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to allow the import sugar from India.

