LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on sugar, wheat crisis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the federal government, Punjab government, others on a petition filed to make sugar, wheat inquiry reports public, ARY News reported.

As the hearing went underway, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a reply in the court over the investigation into sugar, wheat scandal.

The LHC adjourned the hearing till July 7 and also sought a reply from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The court directed Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan to submit a progress report in the next hearing.

It may be noted that FIA was asked to investigate the sugar subsidy issue and it had submitted a report, which was made public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month.

Earlier on June 10, Shahzad Akbar had said that the federal government has prepared an action plan in light of the recommendations tabled by the inquiry commission as the authorities will now begin efforts for the recovery after the massive financial irregularities.

Read more : Criminal cases will be filed against those named in sugar probe: Shahzad Akbar

“Few matters are given in hands of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The government is not working behind closed doors and everyone will be apprised for what we are going to do now.”

The special assistant said that the anti-corruption watchdog will analysis the aspects of subsidies which went against laws. He added that the present government has also presented itself for the accountability of Rs2.4 worth subsidy on sugar.

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the petition filed by the Sugar Mills Association challenging the sugar inquiry commission report.

Comments

comments