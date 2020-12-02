LHC seeks detailed report on wheat, sugar price hike

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Wednesday the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report on skyrocketing prices of wheat and sugar.

A single bench comprising Justice Sajid Seth was hearing a writ petition seeking directives for the government to bring down the prices of essential food items.

Over the course of the hearing, the court asked why the prices of sugar and wheat are going up?

The bench directed the relevant authorities to submit a detailed report spelling out what measures they have taken thus far to control food prices. The hearing was adjourned until December 04.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s CPI inflation reduced to 8.3 per cent in November from 8.9pc in October due to a slight drop in the price of perishable products.

In urban areas, food items whose prices increased in November included chicken 21.36pc, tomatoes 15.68pc, potatoes 8.79pc, onions 5.81pc, vegetables 5.63pc, dry fruits 4.38pc, eggs 2.83pc, butter 2.61pc, condiments and spices 2.6pc and fish 1.89pc.

The commodities that saw a decrease in prices in urban areas include wheat flour, down 4.83pc, wheat 4.1pc, pulse moong 3.54pc and pulse gram 1.94pc. In rural areas, price of chicken rose by 20.76pc, potatoes 15.8pc, tomatoes 9.29pc, onions 6.56pc, sugar 5.39pc, eggs 5.23pc, condiments and spices 3.05pc and butter 1.46pc.

