LHC stops construction at housing societies built on greenbelt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped on Thursday construction at housing societies built on green land areas in Lahore, reported ARY News.

A single bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard a petition filed by a citizen, Mubbashir Almas against construction of 557 housing societies on green land areas and greenbelts.

The court directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general and vice chairman to appear before it along with the relevant record and called for keeping the amnesty scheme on hold.

A LDA counsel stated that the authority couldn’t take action against societies that have obtained stay orders from courts. At this, the chief justice snapped whenever the authorities intend to take action, they don’t even await a court order.

The hearing was adjourned until Feb 2.

At a previous hearing, the LDA counsel had told the court that notices have been issued to the housing societies constructed on green land areas and the societies have been prevented from providing power, water and gas connections as well as a ban has been imposed on the sale of land in these societies.

He said at least 241 societies had been found involved in violation of greenbelts.

The chief justice said that housing societies could not be developed over the green land area but due to inefficiency of the LDA now millions of people living in these housing societies.

He noted that the illegal societies had been allowed to continue their construction work despite the stay orders. “How could they continue work despite restraining orders against it,” the chief justice questioned.

Comments

comments