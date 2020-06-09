LHC moved to make sugar, wheat and IPPs inquiry reports public

LAHORE: A petition has filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make sugar, wheat and IPPs inquiry reports public on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The petition was heard by Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi. Acting on the plea, the LHC has sought report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), federal government and other concerned authorities till June 18.

It may be noted that FIA was asked to investigate into the sugar subsidy issue and it had submitted report, which was made public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month.

Earlier this month, the federal government had decided to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to review the inquiry report over sugar scandal.

The decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was briefed over recommendations for the future strategy and action by concerned institutions against the responsible persons after the emergence of the sugar inquiry report.

