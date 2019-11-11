LHC summons IG Prisons over ban on meeting with Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab on November 13 to submit reply over the ban on party leaders’ meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Monday.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking court directions for meeting with the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

The petitioner submitted that former president Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and authorities concerned were not allowing him and other party leaders to meet with him in jail despite various requests for the purpose. He submitted that a meeting can be held with any prisoner as per the law but the authorities not granting permission for meeting with the party leader.

“His state of health is poor and the party leaders are concerned about his health condition,” the petition said.

Qamar Zaman Kaira pleaded to the court for issuance of instructions to the authorities in this regard.

Earlier, the LHC Registrar’s office put objection over filing of the petition at its principal seat. The petition was fixed before Justice Shahid Waheed over the objection.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, set aside the objection and ordered for fixing the case for hearing.

