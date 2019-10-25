LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the report of medical board while hearing the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the Lahore high court (LHC) headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi hearing a petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif seeking his elder brother’s release on bail on health grounds.

The learned judge in the hearing today said the court deems the medical report of the former prime minister as extremely important in the case.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, who is the head of the medical board, appeared before the court and informed the bench that the bone marrow of the former prime minister was in working condition but the platelets count goes up and down.

Nawaz Sharif is a cardiac patient and having high level of cholesterol, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz said. He is also a diabetic patient and suffering from mental pressure, the doctor further said.

He is being provided the best medical aid and Dr. Shamsi has been called from Karachi due to the doctors’ strike in Lahore, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz told the court.

The bench called the fresh report of the medical check up likely to be conducted by the board at 11:30 AM.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until 12:30 noon today.

The bench was informed in yesterday’s hearing by the counsel that the former prime minister was seriously ill and admitted at the Services Hospital due to extremely low platelets count, when it questioned why Nawaz Sharif himself didn’t file the petition.

“The doctors are trying but yet to diagnose the the reason of the low count of platelets,” the counsel said. “His life is under threat due to the health condition but he could be treated abroad,” the counsel said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was admitted at Services Hospital from NAB detention with low platelet count.

