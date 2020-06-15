LHC summons OGRA chairman, others in petroleum shortage case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other concerned to appear before the court on June 17 in a case related to shortage of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Monday.

The LHC in its three-page interim order termed the matter of public interest and summoned the principal secretary to PM, secretary petroleum, OGRA chairman and others on June 17 to apprise the court about the steps taken to end shortage of the petroleum products.

The principal secretary to PM has been directed to inform the court about the steps initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products.

The interim order has directed the secretary to apprise about the steps of the concerned minister in this context and if the action was taken, on what grounds and according to law it was done?

Read more: Govt forms committee to probe petrol crisis

What action has been taken against the officials and the companies responsible for the shortage of the petroleum products, the interim order of LHC reads.

PM Imran orders action against those responsible for petrol crisis

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad.

Strict action is likely to be initiated against the oil companies found involved in hoarding, the sources added. Meanwhile, the prime minister summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue.

Comments

comments