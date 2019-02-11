LHC to resume hearing on Shehbaz’s bail petition today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will on Monday resume hearing on the bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Mirza Waqas will hold hearing of the bail petition.

Lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Akram Qureshi is likely to present crucial documents in the case.

The high court had clubbed bail pleas of Shehbaz and Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The president PML-N had approached the court seeking bail in Ashyana Housing scam and Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

The LHC, on the request of the NAB special prosecutor, had last week adjourned the hearing of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea till February 11.

As the hearing went under way on February 6, NAB’s counsel told the court that PLDC’s board of directors had to give the housing contract but it had not happened. The counsel had said that Shehbaz Sharif as the then chief minister had cancelled the contract and announced to re-exercise the process.

The NAB’s lawyer had told the court that Khawaja Saad Rafique was the owner of Paragon and he was the blue eyed personality of the then Punjab government. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had illegally transferred the project to LDA.

The special prosecutor had pleaded the court to give him some time to bring more evidences on the record. Accepting the request of the NAB’s special prosecutor, the LHC had adjourned the hearing till February 11.

