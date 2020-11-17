Liaquat Shahwani holds PDM responsible for COVID-19 spread

QUETTA: Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday held Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for the COVID-19 spread in the province.

“Coronavirus cases recorded threefold increase after PDM’s public gathering in Quetta”, Liaquat Shahwani claimed while addressing a press conference.

Urging the adherence of the coronavirus SOPs, the spokesperson said that the second wave of the pandemic is stronger. The Balochistan government is analyzing the situation.

Human lives are more important for Balochistan government as compared to politics, Shahwani maintained.

“Balochistan government postponed scheduled public gathering of November 13.”

Responding to a query, Liaquat Shahwani said that the provincial government is in favour to keep the educational institutions open, but the decision regarding winter vacations will be taken on November 23.

Earlier on Monday, as a part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had decided to keep all the educational institutes closed from November 17 to 23 across the province.

