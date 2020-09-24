Hike in prices of 94 life-saving drugs by DRAP ‘inevitable’: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was ‘inevitable’ to ensure availability of the medicines, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Faisal Sultan, while talking to media in Islamabad today, said that a ‘reasonable increase’ was made in prices of 94 essential drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The special assistant was of the view that pharmaceutical companies usually stop production of some medicines if prices are not increasing. A halt in production by the pharmaceutical companies create a shortage of drugs across the country, he added.

A hike of 1.5 per cent to 70 per cent was made in the 94 life-saving drugs while keeping in view its access to the nationals. A new ‘transparent’ drug pricing policy is being formulated by the federal government that would end all major issues, said Sultan.

DRAP has a mechanism to monitoring prices of drugs and the government thoroughly reviewed the reasons before approving the recent hike.

He announced that eligible officers will be appointed in institutions related to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Islamabad (NHSRC). He added that the appointments of permanent heads in the institutions are continued in the health ministry.

Faisal Sultan said that legislation is underway for MTI bill and it will be presented in the Parliament soon. He said that it is impossible to bring reforms in hospitals without adopting modern procedures.

