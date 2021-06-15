Lifting people out of poverty top priority of govt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that lifting vulnerable segments of the society out of poverty was the top priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and public representatives from Mianwali, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that the government was taken steps to provide basic health, education facilities and equal development opportunities to general public.

The prime minister directed public representatives to solve problems being faced by the people and prepare a plan on proposed projects for Mianwali.

He said farmers will be provided easy agricultural loans and technical training through Kisan Card and health insurance through health cards and direct subsidy for farmers occupying up to 12.5 acres agri-land.

Earlier on June 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a session huddled to layout subsidized programs for the poor-income class of Pakistan wherein he was briefed that the survey for the targeted subsidy program is 92 per cent complete and will take a couple of weeks before its finished.

The purpose of this program was to extend subsidies to low- and poor-income classes in essential food items for which a survey is underway to determine the number of deserving households for the subsidy.

