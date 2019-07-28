KARACHI: Light drizzle in parts of Karachi on Sunday morning turned weather pleasant, reported ARY News.

Drizzling was reported in several parts of the metropolis, Meethdar, Kharadar, Tower, Saddar, University Road, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Site, and adjoining areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies during the day.

The Met in its latest forecast has said that the spell of monsoon rains will begin from Sunday (today) and continue until Tuesday.

The weather department instructed that necessary steps be taken at hospitals across the province with cancellation of leaves of paramedics and other staff.

It said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread southern parts during next 24-36 hours.

Widespread rains with gusty winds are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, Karachi divisions, at isolated places in D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, D.I khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Kalat divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments