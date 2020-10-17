Light rain forecast for Karachi due to low pressure in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: After a week of very hot weather in Karachi, the city likely to receive light rain tomorrow (Sunday) due to low pressure in Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Meteorological Office informed that strong low pressure area has formed over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas. The low pressure is likely to move West or Northwestward and strengthen into a depression by the evening.

Under its influence scattered dust/thunderstorm-rain are likely in Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts on 17 to 18 October, the met office forecast.

In Karachi partly cloudy weather with chances of gusty winds is likely to prevail today and light rain and dust storm tomorrow, according to the weather department.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi in past week experienced an unusual, early winter heatwave after high pressure developed at Central Asia region.

The Met Office on Tuesday had predicted that the heatwave in Karachi may subside from Friday.

A severe heat wave had struck Karachi and other parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

“Between 2000 and 2019, extreme temperatures caused 13 per cent of all disaster deaths worldwide, with the majority (91pc) being the result of heatwaves,” said a report of the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The UN agency recorded major weather-related catastrophes during the first two decades of the 21st century. And the most notable among these were the May and June heatwaves of 2015 in India and Pakistan which resulted in 2,248 and 1,229 deaths, respectively.

Comments

comments