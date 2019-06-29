Light rain predicted on weekend in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Metreological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with strong winds in Karachi on the weekend.

As per details, the weather will remain cloudy on Saturday with an expected temperature of 34-degree centigrades (maximum). Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast drizzling on Saturday (today) and Sunday.

The routine sea-breeze (southwestern winds) has returned to the port city providing some relief to the citizens suffering from a spell of hot and humid weather.

On the other hand, the weather is likely to remain extremely hot and dry in interior Sindh and plain areas of Punjab.

Howver, in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan heavy rain is expected with thunderstorm.

Comments

comments