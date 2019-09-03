Light rainfall expected in Karachi today, says Met Office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather in Karachi with likely light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The maximum temperature will remain between 33 – 35 Celsius, humidity 65-85 pct while the wind direction will be westerly or southwesterly, according to the weather report.

The city will receive light rainfall till the evening today.

According to the met office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Mirpur Khas, Karachi divisions, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob, Islamabad and Kashmir today.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) occurred at scattered places in Sindh including Karachi with maximum rainfall of 70mm at Shaheed Benazirabad.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads as Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday night.

There was heavy precipitation in parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, M.A. Jinnah Road, Lyari, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country.

According to the weather office, the metropolis will continue to receive rainfall on Tuesday (today).

A weather official yesterday predicted an extended monsoon season this year until September 30.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a monsoon low pressure was present at the Arabian Sea and in Indian Gujarat.

The upcoming rain system will likely to be more strong and generate heavy rainfall, the official predicted.

Next monsoon system will likely to reach in the region within three to four days, Sardar Sarfaraz further said.

He predicted an extended monsoon season this year until September 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that monsoon weather usually runs from early July to mid September in Pakistan.

