Light showers turn weather pleasant in Karachi

KARACHI: Light showers in different parts of Karachi and its adjacent areas on late Wednesday night turned the weather pleasant.

Rain was reported in areas including, Saddar, Kharadar, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Tariq Road, North Nazimabad, Karimabad, M.A Jinnah Road, Civic Centre, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tower, Maripur, Jail Road and Bahadurabad areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), fifth spell of monsoon to hit Karachi after August 15. The MET office has forecast heavy downpour in the city.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in Karachi for the next couple of days.

In a letter addressed to the Karachi commissioner, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh in the next couple of days.

The PDMA, Sindh has directed Karachi administration to take all necessary measures in view of possible rainfall and asked to remain vigilant for the next three days by using all available resources.

