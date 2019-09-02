Likely rainfall in Karachi, other cities on Monday: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the weather office, the metropolis will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall for two more days i.e. Monday and Tuesday.

Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad in Sindh are expected to receive more rainfall with wind and thunderstorm this afternoon, Met Office forecast said.

Kohat, Kalat, Zhob, Sibi, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Malakand division and Kashmir region will also likely to receive rainfall with wind and thunderstorms today.

Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday received maximum 58mm rainfall, while Mithi 48mm, Karachi at Surjani received 41mm and North Karach 38, Saddar 25, Nazimabad 19mm rain.

Moreover, Sakrand received 41, Chhor 22, Mirpur Khas 21mm rain fall.

However, isolated showers are also expected at few places in Lower Sindh, Kalat division, central and southern Punjab.

Large swathes of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, M.A. Jinnah Road, Lyari, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

