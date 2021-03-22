Link Road rape case convicts shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Two convicts of Link Road rape case have been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail from the Camp Jail in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death on Saturday over their involvement in the link road gang rape case.

The convicts, which were imprisoned at Camp Jail Ferozpur Road, have been transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail of Lahore for execution of the sentence.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta two days ago.

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge had also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

On 09 September 2020, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi on October 12 during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad.

Police, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, conducted raid at the house and apprehended him.

Other suspect, Shafqat Ali was arrested by police, earlier on 14 September.

