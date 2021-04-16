A spine-chilling clip showing a ferocious lion chasing and pouncing on its prey right in front of a group of tourists out on a jungle safari has gone viral.

The clip, which was initially posted to TikTok, shows the lion chasing what appears to be a gazelle just a few metres away from the tourists who stop their open vehicle just in time to allow the wild animal hunt down its prey.

The two men can be seen ducking for cover as the king of jungle storms through the bush, only yards away from them and bounces on top of its prey.

“THIS IS NUTS,” said the Twitter user who posted the video.

The clip has created quite a buzz online. Since being posted to the microblogging site, it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times and retweeted by over 20,000 times.

