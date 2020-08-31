Lioness gives birth to two cubs at Peshawar zoo

PESHAWAR: An African-origin lioness at Peshawar zoo has given birth to two healthy cubs on Monday, ARY News reported.

The zoo administration said the gender of the cubs could not be determined for 15 days, however both are said to be healthy.

The administration of the zoo is providing extra care to the cubs. Meanwhile, citizens also thronged the zoo to catch a glimpse of the cubs.

They expressed their joys over the arrival of new guests in the zoo and demanded the administration to take effective measures for the care of the cubs.

Earlier this year, a lioness had given birth to twin cubs at Verhari Zoo. District Wildlife Officer (DWO) Mian Munir Ahmed had confirmed that the lioness had given birth to twin healthy cubs after 12 years.

With the addition of the newborn twin cubs, Vehari Zoo became the first Zoo of South Punjab to house seven lions.

