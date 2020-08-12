Liquor licence: Two govt officials ready to become approver against Buzdar

LAHORE: Two government officials have shown their consent to become approver against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Former director general Excise and another person, whose name has been kept secret have filed a plea to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to become approver against CM Usman Buzdar, sources said.

The approvers in their initial statement stated that they were forced to issue liquor licence to a private hotel from the Chief Minister House Punjab.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to allegedly receiving Rs50 million in bribe to get a liquor licence issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

He turned up at the bureau’s Lahore office to record his statement without any protocol.

CM Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details by August 18.

Sources say the chief minister was handed the questionnaire after he failed to answer some of the questions put to him.

