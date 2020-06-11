Lisa Kudrow reveals twist about upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion

American actor and producer Lisa Kudrow has revealed that the long-awaited upcoming Friends reunion show has a twist.

Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay on the show, said the reunion will be much more than just a sit-down chat show.

“It is definitely going to happen. We just keep putting dates [on] the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it. [The planning] was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can’t gather then we can’t do it,” she told the press.

She went on to add that the episode will have a lot of other things included: “There are other things to it; things I shouldn’t really talk about because they should be good – but those things can’t happen [right now]. We just decided on another date and we’ll see if we can do it then.”

The show has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic although it was initially scheduled to release on May 27.

