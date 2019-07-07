Lists of Punjab police officers involved in drug-peddling finalised

LAHORE: Following the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in heroin case, it has been decided to take action against the police officers involved in drug-peddling in Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In this regard, it was learnt by ARY News that lists of officers involved in drug-peddling have been finalised and sent to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for prompt action.

Sources within the ANF said a number of police high-ups are involved in this heinous business and action will be taken soon against the blacksheeps in the department.

On July 5, LAHORE: Authorities have tightened the noose around the police officers who were previously appointed in Faisalabad as Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sought custody of the personnel over suspicions of having links in Rana Sanaullah’s case.

Read more: ANF seeks custody of suspected police officers in Rana Sanaullah case

Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on July 2, was sent on judicial remand to jail by the judicial magistrate.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Punjab’s former law minister, 21 kg of contraband items including heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

