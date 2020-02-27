Pakistan to fully respond towards any security challenge: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that Pakistan armed forces are fully aware of enemy’s covert operations and will respond whenever there is a challenge to the country’s security and integrity, ARY News reported.

Addressing an important press conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the new military spokesperson said there is no space of war between two countries.

This was the first media briefing of the newly appointed DG ISPR who took charge of the office on February 01.

Major General Babar Iftikhar earlier in a Tweet on Thursday said that Pakistan’s response to India on February 27, 2019 is a proof that any misadventure by our enemies will always be defeated.

The DG ISPR tweeted, “27 Feb commemorates resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces against any aggression. The way we responded on this day is proof that any misadventure by enemies of Pakistan will always be defeated. Our adversaries will be surprised with our bold responses every time.”

More to follow…

Comments

comments