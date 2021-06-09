‘WandaVision’ won’t have a second season, confirms star Elizabeth Olsen

Fans of the Marvel limited series WandaVision are in for some bad news.

Elizabeth Olsen, star of the mega-hit series, confirmed that the show will not be returning for a second season in an exclusive chat with actor Kaley Cuoco on Variety’s talk show Actors on Actors.

During the length of their conversation, the Big Bang Theory alum directly asked Olsen about WandaVision possibly getting renewed for a second season, to which the 32-year-old replied with a curt “No.”

She reiterated that the show is “definitely a limited series”, adding that that’s just what she thinks. “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people (come back to life),” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Elizabeth Olsen also said that she would be “shocked” if the series got a renewal.

Earlier in January, ahead of the series premiere, the Avengers star had echoed the same sentiment. “No, that’s easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It’s a fully beginning, middle, end, and that’s it kind of thing,” she had told People.

Comments

comments