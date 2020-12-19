12 LNG cargoes arranged for Jan 2021: petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Petroleum Division has said that 12 cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) have been arranged for January 2021, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While giving a statement regarding the status of LNG and gas position, the petroleum division’s spokesperson said that the authorities have arranged additional LNG in some cargoes.

It added that an additional 30 per cent LNG was being imported on a lesser price. The spokesperson said that a nine per cent increase was witnessed in city load in the Sui Northern system, whereas, Sui Southern is also facing low pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

Gas supplies will be suspended to KEPTO power unit and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations following the low-pressure issues. The spokesperson urged citizens to wisely utilise gas and reiterated that the usage of the gas compressor is illegal which led the issue of low gas pressure.

