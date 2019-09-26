LNG case: NAB to seek another extension in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Thursday will seek another extension in physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

Khaqan, Miftah Ismail and Shikh Imranul Haq, on September 12, were handed over the accountability watchdog on physical remand till September 26 (today).

In last hearing, the NAB officials had pleaded to the court for an extension in physical remand of the accused by further 14 days, which was granted by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanvir also met Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the courtroom. Former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Malik Abrar were also present during the meeting.

Abbasi was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Earlier on April 26, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and five others were placed in exit control list in an inquiry into the LNG scandal.

