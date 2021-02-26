New LNG import deal with Qatar to save $312mn annually: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said on Friday that a new agreement signed with Qatar for the import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is 31 percent cheaper compared to the previous agreements, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the pact will save Pakistan $312 million annually.

The deal will help the country save $312 mn annually. It will also make a difference of three billion dollars for ten years, he added.

الحمد للہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے زیرِقیادت قطر کیساتھ10 سالہ ایل این جی درآمدمعاہدہ طے پا گیااس معاہدے سے ماضی کے مقابلے میں 31 فیصد سستی ایل این جی ملے گی جس سے 312 ملین ڈالر کی سالانہ بچت ہوگی. معاہدے میں گنجائش رکھی گئی ہے کی سردیوں میں زیادہ طلب کیوجہ سے اضافی گیس بھی لے سکیں pic.twitter.com/Hxc2LwZ2o5 — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) February 26, 2021

The minister further wrote that the agreement will also provide Pakistan an additional gas in winters.

Pakistan on Friday inked a new agreement with Qatar for the import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). The ceremony held in Islamabad was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: Pakistan, Qatar ink new LNG import pact

Energy Minister Umar Ayub and his Qatari counterpart signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

According to the agreement, Qatar will provide three million tones of LNG to Pakistan in the next ten years. The new agreement for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with Qatar will save $300 million annually of Pakistan’s exchequer.

Comments

comments